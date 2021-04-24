Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid suffer title blow in Real Betis draw as Barcelona head to Villarreal

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: With Chelsea ON Their Mind - Zinedine Zidane's side dropped two points in the La Liga title race following their 0-0 draw with Real Betis with the battle for the league becoming more complicated. Zinedine Zidane will need a reaction from his stars as they prepare to face Chelsea in midweek action in the Champions League semi final.

REAL MADRID: Step Back - Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with Real Betis restricts their chances to win the La Liga title again this season. Eden Hazard returned with a 13 minute cameo against the Andalucians as Zinedine Zidane claims the title race is far from over.