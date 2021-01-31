Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid suffer embarrassing defeat against Levante and Barcelona prepare to face Athletic Club

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Madrid needs a revolution - Real Madrid look tired following their Spanish Supercopa exploits with the La Liga title defence also potentially vanishing in the last month. Los Blancos have now lost five games in league and cup action in 2020/21 with four of them coming on home soil.

REAL MADRID: Sunk - Real Madrid return to La Liga action but make a fool of themselves with a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Levante. VAR was unable to rescue Los Blancos from another loss as it confirmed Eder Militao's red card and dismissed a penalty shout in favour of Vinicius Junior.