Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid still want Eduardo Camavinga and Pedri set for Barcelona first team run

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane's pursuit of Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga is set to be complicated once again this summer. Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for the French international ahead of the 2020-21 season, but the Ligue 1 side are likely to block another big money move for him next summer.

REAL MADRID: Getafe loanee Hugo Duro has been added to the Real Madrid Champions League squad for the 2020-21 campaign. Zinedine Zidane has added the 20-year striker to his 25.man squad amid growing injury concerns over a host of first team players.