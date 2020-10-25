Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid stick by Zidane, Hazard back fit and Barcelona rage against VAR

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: How the 'White Ecstasy' was cooked - Real Madrid will continue to place their faith in manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman was under pressure following back to back defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk but a 3-1 win in their El Clasico clash at Barcelona has boosted confidence in him.

REAL MADRID: Sergio Ramos - 100 reasons to renew - Ramos netted his 100th Real Madrid in the 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona and the Spanish international also looks set to restart talks over a new deal to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. REAL MADRID: Eden Hazard is set to return to the Real Madrid for their midweek Champions League trip to Borussia Monchengladbach.