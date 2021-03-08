Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid snatch late derby draw Joan Laporta confirmed as Barcelona president

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: How Is La Liga? Atletico Madrid remain top of the La Liga table but slipped to a 1-1 draw with rivals Real Madrid. Karim Benzema netted a late winner for Los Blancos as they stay in the title race.
ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Benzema holds Atletico - Karim Benzema secures an 88th equaliser for Real Madrid in their 1-1 La Liga derby draw with Real Madrid. Diego Simeone's side dominated the tie but a draw keeps Zinedine Zidane's side remain in the title race with a five point gap behind them.
BARCELONA: Laportazo - Joan Laporta has emerged victorious from the Barcelona club president elections after he amassed over 30,000 votes from club members. He pointed to Lionel Messi's willingness to vote in the election as a clear indication of his love for the club and pledged to do everything possible to keep him at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.