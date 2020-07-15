Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid set for La Liga title and Quique Setien staying at Barcelona

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

We are going to the end - Real Madrid can be champions of La Liga today if they beat Villarreal. Di Stefano stadium could see the club win their 34th league title, Zidane convinced everyone that the competition was a priority Barcelona can only win…and pray - Setien says: "I see myself coaching here next season" La Liga of kids - 17 young players have made their debut since the break

Match Ball - Barcelona need to win in their last league game at the Camp Nou and wait for Real Madrid to stumble to continue dreaming of the title. Madrid will win the league if they beat Villarreal, who are looking to qualify for Europe. De Jong, Ansu Fati and Arthur return for Barcelona - all back in matchday squad Espanyol advance talks for Vicente Moreno