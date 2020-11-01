Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid set for Inter Milan challenge and Barcelona struggles continue

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The worst rival in the best moment - Real Madrid prepare to host Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in their crunch Champions League action in midweek. The returning Eden Hazard is also expected to start against the Serie A side. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid are set to complete a move for Valencia star Geoffrey Kondogbia in the next few days after he arrived in Madrid for a medical.

BARCELONA: Numerous Red Flags - Barcelona are enduring their worst start to a La Liga season since 1972/73 with Lionel Messi also in his poorest run of early season form in five years. The club will also begin talks on their controversial plans to impose a salary cut on the first team this week.