Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid secure battling Real Betis win and Barcelona prepare for Getafe clash

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Winning Wait - Real Madrid to the challenge at Real Betis as their transfer soap operas continue. The returning Dani Carvajal converted Karim Benzema's cross to clinch a vital win for Carlo Ancelotti's side in Andalucia as Vinicius Junior was handed a starting role over Eden Hazard.
REAL MADRID: Carvajal never fails - The returning Dani Carvajal netted the vital goal as Real Madrid edged out a 1-0 win over Real Betis as Real Madrid remain top of La Liga overnight. Boss Carlo Ancelotti opted to start Brazilian star Vinicius Junior over Eden Hazard against Los Verdiblancos.
BARCELONA: Come Back to Win - Barcelona are boosted by the returns of Phillippe Coutinho, Marc Ter Stegen and Oscar Mingueza following last weekend's draw against Athletic Bilbao. However, Ronald Koeman is without defensive pair Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia for today's clash with Getafe. Ansu Fati is due back after the international break but Samuel Umtiti is expected to leave the club next week.