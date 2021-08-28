Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid secure battling Real Betis win and Barcelona prepare for Getafe clash

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Winning Wait - Real Madrid to the challenge at Real Betis as their transfer soap operas continue. The returning Dani Carvajal converted Karim Benzema's cross to clinch a vital win for Carlo Ancelotti's side in Andalucia as Vinicius Junior was handed a starting role over Eden Hazard.

