Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu, Griezmann set for Atletico ‘debut’ and Barcelona open Fati extension talks

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Home Sweet Home - Real Madrid return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this weekend after 560 days away. The team have trained inside the stadium this week but Carlo Ancelotti will be without Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and David Alaba for the visit of Celta Vigo on their big comeback tonight.

LA LIGA: Rerun - La Liga returns from the international break with three key 'new' faces on display. Javier Pastore, Eduardo Camavinga are all in line for their club debuts with Real Madrid missing Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and David Alaba on their public return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.