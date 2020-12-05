Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid prepare for Borussia Monchengladbach clash with Sevilla win and Barcelona lose at Cadiz

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Zidane gets vaccinated in Sevilla - A serious and reliable performance from Real Madrid shows a new side to Zinedine Zidane's team in La Liga action. A crucial 1-0 win away at Sevilla will boost Los Blancos confidence ahead of their vital Champions League tie with Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

BARCELONA: Go Blunder - Barcelona lose 2-1 away at Cadiz as two defensive errors compound a poor performance from Ronald Koeman's side. La Blaugrana now slip down to 8th in table, 12 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid after 10 games of the 2020/21 season.