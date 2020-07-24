Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid plan huge summer sale, Ter Stegen to sign new Barcelona contract and offers for Umtiti

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Sales target: €180m - Real Madrid intend to sell players who are not in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans in order to raise funds. Bale’s case is the most complicated. James and Jovic are also on the market. Achraf and Javi Sanchez already account for €43.5m of sales. Fuenlabrada player hospitalised - has tested positive for Covid-19, the club now have a total of 16 positive cases - Real Madrid intend to sell players who are not in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans in order to raise funds. Bale’s case is the most complicated. James and Jovic are also on the market. Achraf and Javi Sanchez already account for €43.5m of sales.- has tested positive for Covid-19, the club now have a total of 16 positive cases

La Liga of Benzema - The Frenchman has enjoyed his most lethal season at Madrid, scoring 21 league goals and earning 16 points. Messi’s 25 goals for Barcelona won only 11 points. Alarm for Mbappe - PSG concerned over Champions League fitness after suffering injury in cup final Fuenlabrada travelled without a doctor - Deportivo ask about protocol - The Frenchman has enjoyed his most lethal season at Madrid, scoring 21 league goals and earning 16 points. Messi’s 25 goals for Barcelona won only 11 points.- PSG concerned over Champions League fitness after suffering injury in cup final- Deportivo ask about protocol