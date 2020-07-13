Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid on the brink of the title and Barcelona remain open to Lautaro Martinez deal

Tuesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: Champions In Sight - A hardworking win away at Granada makes it nine consecutive victories for Zinedine Zidane's side. Goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema secured the win, as Los Blancos move to within one win of sealing their first title since 2017.

