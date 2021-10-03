Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid lose their unbeaten La Liga record with embarrassing Espanyol defeat

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Strainer - Another shipwreck of a performance from Real Madrid sees them lose 2-1 at Espanyol with Los Blancos only managing 10 goals in their last eight games. Raul de Tomas and Aleix Vidal netted for a dominant Espanyol, as Real Madrid stay top, but Carlo Ancelotti admitted it was their worst performance of the season.

REAL MADRID: Espanyol leaves Real Madrid naked - A magnificent performance from Espanyol sealed a 2-1 win over Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelott's side lose their first league game of 2021/22. Karim Benzema netted a late fight back goal but the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.