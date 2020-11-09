Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid lose 4-1 at Valencia and Barcelona star Ansu Fati heads for surgery

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Painful and full of penalties - Real Madrid suffered as disastrous 4-1 La Liga defeat at Valencia. Los Blancos conceded three penalties in a game for the first time in their history at the Estadio Mestalla. BARCELONA: Ansu Fati will go for surgery on his injured knee with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio called up to replace him in Luis Enrique's Spain squad.