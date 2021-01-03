Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid kick off 2021 with Celta Vigo win and Barcelona’s crisis deepens in the New Year

Sunday’s front page headline from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Asensio is a Gift - Marco Asensio scores and assists as Real Madrid kick off 2021 with a 2-0 La Liga win against Celta Vigo. The returning Spanish international was involved in both goals alongside Lucas Vazquez in a comfortable win over Eduardo Coudet's in form side.
REAL MADRID: Happy New Year - Goals from Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio secure a solid start for Real Madrid in 2021 as Zinedine Zidane's side move back to the top of the La Liga table. Luka Modric also made a timely return from injury for Zidane as Celta Vigo lost lost talisman Iago Aspas to injury in the Spanish capital.
BARCELONA: Division (Messi) Consensus (Koeman) Rejection (Neymar) - Lionel Mess's continuation at Barcelona divides opinion amongst the club's shareholders. However, their is a clear desire for Ronald Koeman to remain as manager and for the Catalan giants to reject a renewed summer bid for PSG star Neymar.