Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid injury problems and Barcelona set for deadline day sales

Saturday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Zidane faces squad test - Injured Dani Carvajal joins Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Eder Miitao and Mariano Diaz on the sidelines. Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Odriozola and Ferland Mendy are potential replacements for the Spanish international. Borja Mayoral has officially joined AS Roma on a two-year deal.

REAL MADRID: Hazard File - The Belgian international is set for his 27 game out injured ahead of the weekend clash with Levante, compared to just 24 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt following his 2019 move from Chelsea. More bad injury news for Zidane as Dani Carvajal is ruled out for two months with a knee injury.