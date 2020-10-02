Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid injury problems and Barcelona set for deadline day sales

Saturday’s front page headlines Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
REAL MADRID: Zidane faces squad test - Injured Dani Carvajal joins Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Eder Miitao and Mariano Diaz on the sidelines. Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Odriozola and Ferland Mendy are potential replacements for the Spanish international. Borja Mayoral has officially joined AS Roma on a two-year deal.
REAL MADRID: Hazard File - The Belgian international is set for his 27 game out injured ahead of the weekend clash with Levante, compared to just 24 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt following his 2019 move from Chelsea. More bad injury news for Zidane as Dani Carvajal is ruled out for two months with a knee injury.
BARCELONA: Dest wants to be the new Alves - Sergino Dest arrives as Barcelona's new signing and he is intent on emulating his idol Dani Alves at the Camp Nou. "Dani Alves is a role model to follow. He played in the same position as me, and I have watched many YouTube videos and learnt a lot about him." BARCELONA: Ousmane Dembele is considering a exit from Barcelona, with Premier League side Fulham offering €18m for Jean-Clair Todibo and Samuel Umtiti and Rafinha looking for new clubs.