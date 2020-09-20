Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid held at Real Sociedad and Barcelona eye key transfer exits

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Nothing Sticks - Real Madrid were unable to find a goal in their opening game of the 2020-21 La Liga season, with a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad. Karim Benzema led the line on the night, alongside Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Martin Odegaard, with Sergio Arribas Calvo and Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park coming off the bench.

BARCELONA: It's On - Barcelona are looking to revive talks with AC Milan over a move potential move for Arturo Vidal in the coming days. Premier League side Wolves have also offered €40m for Portuguese international full back Nelson Semedo.