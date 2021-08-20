Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid hatch Kylian Mbappe plan and Ronald Koeman sets out his early 2021/22 plans

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: And if Mbappe arrives - If Real Madrid secure a deal for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, Carlo Ancelotti will have big decisions to make in attack. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will both fight for their places with Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio the main back up options. Mbappe's representatives spoke with PSG again yesterday regarding his future at the club.

REAL MADRID: Mbappe Plan - Real Madrid form a clear plan to sign the Frenchman before the transfer window closes this month. Los Blancos will maintain a clear line of negotiations with PSG that does not disrupt their clash with Stade Reims on August 29th. With no public declarations that could upset any party, but if no progress is made, they will launch an offensive on the 30th.