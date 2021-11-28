Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid gear up for Sevilla as Barcelona battle back at Villarreal

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Lead at stake - The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will test the temperature of La Liga tonight as Real Madrid host rivals Sevilla. Real Madrid are the current league leaders with Sevilla looking to show their own title mettle. Fede Valverde returns to the squad after a month out but Real Sociedad could also move back to the top of the table with a win over Espanyol.

REAL MADRID: Night with goals - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is leading the La Liga scoring charts with ten goals with rival Rafa Mir netting four in 2021/22. Eden Hazard misses out for Carlo Ancelotti with Diego Carlos the major injury concern for Julen Lopetegui.