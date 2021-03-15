Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid gear up for Atalanta showdown and Lionel Messi stars as Barcelona beat Huesca

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: The Shield of Madrid returns - With Sergio Ramos back in their squad, Real Madrid are aiming to reach the Champions League quarter finals and onto third semi final in four seasons. Atalanta star Matteo Pessina labels Toni Kroos as the key man for Madrid.
REAL MADRID: With the Old Guard - Real Madrid prepare to face Atalanta in Champions League with the returns of their key veteran stars. Eden Hazard misses out with the Belgian set to miss a month of action though injury but Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are all fit to start.
BARCELONA: Always Messi - Lionel Messi celebrates his record equalling 767th Barcelona appearance with two goals in their vital 4-1 win over Huesca. Another rocket from Antoine Griezmann and a first club goal for Oscar Mingueza secured all three points on a historic night for the Argentinian. REAL MADRID: Real Madrid prepare to face Atalanta in Champions League but Eden Hazard misses out through injury. Los Blancos have not failed to reach the quarter finals since 2018 and Zinedine Zidane confirms Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the club this summer.