Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid gear up for Atalanta showdown and Lionel Messi stars as Barcelona beat Huesca

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Shield of Madrid returns - With Sergio Ramos back in their squad, Real Madrid are aiming to reach the Champions League quarter finals and onto third semi final in four seasons. Atalanta star Matteo Pessina labels Toni Kroos as the key man for Madrid.

