Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid face Inter Milan and Barcelona injury crisis following Roberto and Pique KO

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Waiting for Miracle Madrid - Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Inter Milan is a 'final' for Zinedine Zidane's side. Zidane is looking for a solution to his defensive issues, with Sergio Ramos ruled out, but Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard will start.

BARCELONA: No Signs - Lionel Messi tuned in his worst performance of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid, conceding possession 23 times in Madrid. His poor performance adds to Ronald Koeman problems, with a growth in injuries and a lack of money for new players in January. Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique will be sidelined until 2021.