Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid face injury crisis ahead of Levante clash and Primera Division Femenino season kicks off

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Today is a new day Clasico - Real Madrid and Barcelona's female teams face off for the first time as the 2020-21 Primera Iberdrola begins. REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane faces a host of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Levante, with full back Alvaro Odriozola joining the list of absentees.
REAL MADRID: There are no excuses - Zinedine Zidane places his faith in a 20-man squad to face Levante, after defender Alvaro Odriozola was ruled out through injury, leaving him without a recognised right back option this weekend. REAL MADRID: The French boss praises Lyon star Houssem Aouar labelling him as a 'great player', just 48 hours before the transfer window closes.
BARCELONA: Big Game - Barcelona will test themselves against Sevilla, who are also unbeaten at the start of 2020-21. Ivan Rakitic will also face a quick return to the Camp Nou with Sergino Dest set for his Barcelona debut against Julen Lopetegui's side.
Posted by