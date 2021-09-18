Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid face crunch Valencia clash and Barcelona kick off Fati contract talks

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID/VALENCIA: Great Game and the Leaders - A battle at the top of the table as Real Madrid head to Valencia. Whoever wins at the Estadio Mestalla will end the weekend as La Liga leaders. Carlos Soler, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr currently lead the league's goal and assist charts as Los welcome back a 60% capacity crowd.

REAL MADRID/VALENCIA: Mestalla searches for the leader - Real Madrid and Valencia will battle for the leadership of La Liga in front of 30,000 fans at the Estadio Mestalla. Soler, with three goals, and Benzema with five, are the league's two in form players but Gareth Bale could be sidelined for two months through injury.