Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid face crunch Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona injury concerns ahead of Fernecvaros trip

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Maximum Demand in the Champions League - A win for Real Madrid over Shakhtar Donetsk secures their last 16 spot, but defeat could leave them on the edge of oblivion. Karim Benzema returns from injury for Zinedine Zidane's side, but Eden Hazard is sidelined for three weeks.

REAL MADRID: 'Another Final' - Zinedine Zidane claims his Real Madrid face 'another final' ahead of their decisive duel with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Los Blancos will qualify for the last 16 with a win with Karim Benzema set to return to the starting line up in Ukraine.