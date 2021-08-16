Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid eye free transfers in 2022, Barcelona debt revealed and Koeman hails Memphis and Garcia

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: 1.35 million in debt - Joan Laporta reveals the extent of Barcelona financial crisis following the exit of former president Josep Bartomeu. REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronald wants to leave Juventus this summer with PSG on the hunt for the Portuguese superstar.

REAL MADRID: A premium Madrid, but at a low cost - Real Madrid are planning to repeat their policy of signing free transfers in 2022 following the success of bringing in David Alaba this summer. Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Leon Goretzka and Antonio Rudiger are all on their radar due to contract expiries next summer.