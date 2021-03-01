Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid draw with Real Sociedad ahead of the derby and Barcagate continues

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Breaking (before the derby) - Real Madrid drop vital points in the La Liga title race as they draw 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad. Vinicius netted a late equaliser for Zinedine Zidane's side as they head into the derby trailing Atletico Madrid by five points. ATLETICO MADRID: Simeone will be boosted by the returns of Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco ahead of the derby.

REAL MADRID: Vinicius, the nail burning - Real Madrid salvaged a late point in their 1-1 La Liga draw with Real Sociedad thanks to Brazilian star Vinicius Junior's goal scoring cameo off the bench. Real Madrid now face a crunch Madrid derby clash against Atletico Madrid this weekend as they trail Diego Simeone's side by five points.