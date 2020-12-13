Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid derby win reaction as the La Liga title race is blown open

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Very Madrid - Zinedine Zidane's team beat rival Atletico Madrid and present themselves as La Liga title candidates. The hosts dominated the derby clash in an impressive showing as Atletico slipped to their first league defeat since February with Real Madrid picking up their third win inside seven days.

BARCELONA: More goals than games - Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is a 'guaranteed' goal scorer at the Camp Nou, with the Argentinian netting an incredible 378 goals in 365 games at the home of La Blaugrana. He faces one of his favourite opponents this weekend in Levante, with 12 goals and 10 assists in 11 league games against them.