Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid derby win reaction as the La Liga title race is blown open

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Very Madrid - Zinedine Zidane's team beat rival Atletico Madrid and present themselves as La Liga title candidates. The hosts dominated the derby clash in an impressive showing as Atletico slipped to their first league defeat since February with Real Madrid picking up their third win inside seven days.
BARCELONA: More goals than games - Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is a 'guaranteed' goal scorer at the Camp Nou, with the Argentinian netting an incredible 378 goals in 365 games at the home of La Blaugrana. He faces one of his favourite opponents this weekend in Levante, with 12 goals and 10 assists in 11 league games against them.
BARCELONA: React Now - Barcelona look obligated to go and win their La Liga clash with Levante this weekend to edge their way back into the title race and boost squad confidence after damaging defeats to Cadiz and Juventus. La Masia Academy graduates Konrad De La Fuente and Riqui Puig could start against Paco Lopez's side.