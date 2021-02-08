Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid could have 12 first team stars for Getafe clash and Trincao nets vital Barcelona winner at Real Betis

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: They Step Up - Real Madrid trio Casemiro, Thibaut Courtois and Marco Asensio have stepped in a difficult period for the club. Alongside the ever present heavyweights of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, they have played a crucial role in the spine of the team as Los Blancos battle against an injury crisis.

REAL MADRID: Down to the bones......but still alive - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could have just 12 first team players available for their midweek La Liga clash with Getafe. With Zinedine Zidane's hand forced into already knowing his starting Xi to face PSG in their Champions League return later this month.