Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid concern over Raphael Varane’s contract extension and Barcelona anger at Messi to PSG links

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Soap Opera of Varane - Real Madrid suspect French international Raphael Varane will not renew his contract at the club before it expires in June 2022. If they do not convince him to stay in Madrid, they could look to sell him for €50m this summer, with PSG and Manchester United both possible destinations.

BARCELONA: Total Harassment - France Football 'dress' Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt and Barcelona react with fury. The Catalans are rumoured to be growing increasingly frustrated over speculation linking their captain with a move to Paris. This jibe is seen as a provocation ahead of their Champions League meeting later this month.