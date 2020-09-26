Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid clinch VAR aided win at Real Betis and Luis Suarez is set for Atletico Madrid debut

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

REAL MADRID: VAR wakes up Real Madrid - Two positive VAR decisions help Real Madrid to pick up their first La Liga win of the 2020-21 season away at Real Betis. Emerson was sent off for the hosts, before Sergio Ramos scored an 83rd minute penalty to seal the victory.

BARCELONA: We Trust You - New League, New Barcelona and Forever Messi - Koeman's Barcelona kick off their 2020-21 La Liga season tonight against Villarreal at an empty Camp Nou. ATLETICO MADRID: Luis Suarez is set for his Atletico Madrid debut this weekend, as Diego Simeone's side take on Granada.