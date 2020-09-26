Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid clinch VAR aided win at Real Betis and Luis Suarez is set for Atletico Madrid debut

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

REAL MADRID: VAR wakes up Real Madrid - Two positive VAR decisions help Real Madrid to pick up their first La Liga win of the 2020-21 season away at Real Betis. Emerson was sent off for the hosts, before Sergio Ramos scored an 83rd minute penalty to seal the victory.
BARCELONA: We Trust You - New League, New Barcelona and Forever Messi - Koeman's Barcelona kick off their 2020-21 La Liga season tonight against Villarreal at an empty Camp Nou. ATLETICO MADRID: Luis Suarez is set for his Atletico Madrid debut this weekend, as Diego Simeone's side take on Granada.
REAL MADRID: Return of goals and return of VAR - Real Madrid stage a late comeback against Real Betis thanks to a late penalty from Sergio Ramos after a helping hand from VAR. ATLETICO MADRID: Luis Suarez brightens up Atletico Madrid's first game of the 2020-21 La Liga season. Diego Simeone is confident the Uruguayan international can bring Atletico closer to success in the coming campaign.
