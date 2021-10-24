Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid clinch El Clasico win as Barcelona fans target Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Lethal Madrid - Two goals decide El Clasico for Real Madrid at Barcelona. David Alaba scores on his El Clasico as Lucas Vazquez provided the clinching winner. Real Madrid clinch another vital three points in La Liga as Barcelona remain outside the European qualification spots this weekend.

REAL MADRID: Madrid Roars - Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid grabbed a 2-1 El Clasico win away at Barcelona with David Alaba and Vincius Junior the stand out stars for Los Blancos in Catalonia. Ronald Koeman is targeted by protesting fans on his exit from the Camp Nou with Barcelona condemning the fans actions.