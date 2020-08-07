Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid Champions League exit and Barcelona prepare for Napoli clash

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Two Gifts and Back Home - A poor Real Madrid performance against in form Manchester City, puts them out of the Champions League ahead of the quarter finals. Varane's two errors gifted City two goals, and despite Benzema's equaliser, Zidane loses his first Champions League knockout games as a manager.

REAL MADRID: Sunk - Two giant errors from Raphael Varane cost Real Madrid their place in the Champions League against Manchester City. The French international admitted his mistakes were the difference at the Etihad, as goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus punished his mistakes.