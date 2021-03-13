Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid beat Elche, Atletico Madrid draw with Getafe and Europe battles for Erling Haaland

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Benzema wants La Liga - The Frenchman inspires Real Madrid to a 2-1 comeback win at home to Elche. Three points bring Zinedine Zidane's side back into the La Liga title race with a six point gap behind Atletico Madrid. Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard both returned to the side after a month out with injury.

