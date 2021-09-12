Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid batter Celta Vigo 5-2, Atletico edge out Espanyol and Barcelona gear up for Bayern Munich

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: House Party - Real Madrid secured a perfect homecoming with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a Karim Benzema hat trick, another Vinicius Junior goal and a debut strike for Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos remain top of the table despite Celta causing them some problems in attack.

REAL MADRID: France, the capital of Madrid - Real Madrid maintain top spot with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo thanks to a hat trick from Karim Benzema, a wonder strike from Vinicius Junior and a debut goal for Eduardo Camavinga. ATLETICO MADRID: Thomas Lemar's 99th minute goal sealed a 2-1 comeback win for Atletico Madrid away at Espanyol.