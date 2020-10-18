Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Barcelona face issues ahead of El Clasico and Koeman wants Depay and Wijnaldum

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: State of Alarm - Zinedine Zidane summoned his Real Madrid squad to a meeting following their disappointing 1-0 La Liga defeat to Cadiz. The French boss claimed their attitude and intensity was not good enough and appeals for squad and no more excuses in the coming games.

REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Singled Out - De Jong, Marcelo, Isco and Griezmann are the most criticised players at their clubs ahead of next weekend's El Clasico meeting and the midweek kick off of the 20202/21 Champions League.