Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Barcelona face injury concerns ahead of Champions League action

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Griezmann Interview - 'Messi is with me to the death' - The French international his discusses three different Barcelona managers and the coronavirus pandemic, but dismisses speculation that he is concerned over the club signing a replacement for him. BARCELONA: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, with Ronald Koeman set to rotate his starting line up.

REAL MADRID: Train Wreck - Real Madrid face Inter Milan in Champions League action tomorrow with two forwards set to face off in Lukaku v Mariano Diaz. Casemiro returns for Zinedine Zidane, but Karim Benzema misses out through injury.