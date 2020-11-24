Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Barcelona face injury concerns ahead of Champions League action

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Griezmann Interview - 'Messi is with me to the death' - The French international his discusses three different Barcelona managers and the coronavirus pandemic, but dismisses speculation that he is concerned over the club signing a replacement for him. BARCELONA: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, with Ronald Koeman set to rotate his starting line up.
REAL MADRID: Train Wreck - Real Madrid face Inter Milan in Champions League action tomorrow with two forwards set to face off in Lukaku v Mariano Diaz. Casemiro returns for Zinedine Zidane, but Karim Benzema misses out through injury.
BARCELONA: To the Eighths with Messi or De Jong - Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi and Frenkie De Jong for their Champions League clash with Fernencvaros where a win could seal their place in the knockout stages. Oscar Mingueza is set to fill in at centre back alongside Clement Lenglet with Samuel Umtiti sidelined for two more weeks.
