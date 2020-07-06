Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Barcelona at war over VAR decisions

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

It is rage and envy - Real Madrid explode after Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says VAR always favours Los Blancos. Bartomeu says that one team has benefitted from VAR, while Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Real Madrid win more penalties because they attack more.

Leader with and without VAR - Barcelona support the criticism of Bartomeu: "equanimity must be recovered", Madrid remember the two penalties that were not given for fouls on Raphael Varane during El Clasico at Camp Nou, without VAR interventions - Real Madrid would still be four points clear in La Liga Atletico Madrid to finish off the Champions League without Diego Costa nor Joao Felix - Portuguese star suffers fourth injury of the season while Celta Vigo would be virtually safe with a win Real Madrid will have to play in Manchester - return game set to be staged at City's Etihad after UEFA talks