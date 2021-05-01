Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid secure key wins in the title race as Barcelona go to Valencia

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Suffering Is Winning - Eder Militao's late goal set Real Madrid on track to a key 2-0 win at home to Osasuna as they keep up the pressure in the La Liga title race. Atletico Madrid maintain their lead at the top of the table as Marcos Llorente's goal sealed a 1-0 win at Elche as the hosts missed a last minute penalty.