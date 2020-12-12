Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off in crunch La Liga derby and Lionel Messi nominated for FIFA 2020 award

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID V ATLETICO MADRID: La Liga's Gate - Zinedine Zidane calls on his team to defend what they won in 2019/20 as Federico Valverde returns to the squad to face Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone reveals his admiration for longevity of Los Blancos experienced stars ahead of the derby showdown.

REAL MADRID V ATLETICO MADRID: Derby Capital - Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in a crucial derby that could decide the title. Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez set to face off as Zinedine Zidane claims Atletico are the current title favourites and Diego Simeone praises Zidane's team.