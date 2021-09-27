Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face key Champions League nights and Fati revival at Barcelona continues

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Today they need the gunslingers - Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face a huge night in Champions League action. Diego Simeone's side are desperate for points as they take on AC Milan. Real Madrid take on Sheriff Tiraspol for the first time in their history as Toni Kroos returns to action for the first time in 2021/22.

REAL MADRID: The Sheriff is Benzema - Karim Benzema will overtake Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as the fourth highest ever Champions League goal scorer if he nets against Sheriff Tiraspol. The exit Soviet nation face Real Madrid as part of their first ever appearance in the Champions League with a squad based around 19 different nationalities.