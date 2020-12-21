Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face crucial La Liga games and Barcelona pressure grows

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Kings of a Special Year - In Marca's 2020 La Liga awards, with Lionel Messi winning the seventh award of his Barcelona career. Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois wins his third best keeper award with Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane share the best manager gong with Villarreal star Gerard Moreno the highest Spanish scorer.

ATLETICO MADRID/REAL MADRID: Breathless Pulse - Real Madrid and Atletico will be battling to top La Liga after Gameweek 15. Current leaders Atletico head to rival Real Sociedad whilst Zinedine Zidane's team play host to Granada.