Today’s Spanish Papers: Raphael Varane set for Real Madrid exit, Kieran Trippier and Gareth Bale issues and Barcelona target Ansu Fati extensions

Saturday’s front page pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Raphael Varane - Keep on going - Real Madrid are yet to hear a response from Varane on their contract offer and he could be targeted by Europe's big hitters in the coming weeks. Los Blancos want to secure a fee for him as he enters into the final year of his contract at the club but they are open to a sale amid growing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.
REAL MADRID/ATLETICO MADRID: Bale and Trippier share the blame - Bale and Trippier share an extra non-EU spot in their respective squads ahead of the 2021/22 season with Real Madrid already having Brazilian trio Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior and Atletico facing the same issue with Santiago Arias. Both clubs are open to a selling either player in the coming months.
BARCELONA: Ansu Plan - Barcelona are hopeful Ansu Fati's Madrid-based rehabilitation will assist with his recovery ahead of the 2021/22 seasons. La Blaugrana are keen to secure a long term contract extension with him but they will await his latest fitness updates.
