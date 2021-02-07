Today’s Spanish Papers: Raphael Varane rescues Real Madrid at Huesca and Barcelona push for sixth straight La Liga win

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid do not throw in the towel - Raphael Varane steps into Sergio Ramos' goal scoring and leadership role as Zinedine Zidane's side fought back to win 2-1 at Huesca. The French international scored twice to ensure Los Blancos fading La Liga title hopes remain alive.

REAL MADRID: Varane is worth two - Real Madrid remain in the La Liga title race as French international Raphael Varane scores twice in the 2-1 comeback win away at Huesca. Zinedine Zidane issued a rallying call at full time, claiming that his side will not stop fighting to win the title.