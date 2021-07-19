Today’s Spanish Papers: Raphael Varane on the verge of Real Madrid exit and Barcelona unveil Memphis Depay

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.
REAL MADRID: Only an agreement is missing between the two clubs - Raphael Varane has his future in his own hands as he decides between staying at Real Madrid or moving to Manchester United. Los Blancos want to gain a fee on the French star to avoid losing him on a free transfer next season. Brahim Diaz has confirmed his loan return to AC Milan for two years.
LA LIGA: Another 'low cost' summer - La Liga clubs have only paid for 21 of of their last 60 signings this summer. Sides have already completed several free transfers ahead of the 2021/22 season with David Alaba, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Marcos Paulo, Marko Dmitrovic, Aissa Mandi and Carlos Bacca.
BARCELONA: Memphis: 'I have come to win titles'. The Dutch international arrived at Barcelona yesterday and completed his medical and tomorrow he will join his first preseason training session. He claimed he has joined a 'special club' and stated new boss Ronald Koeman played a key role in securing his transfer.