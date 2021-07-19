Today’s Spanish Papers: Raphael Varane on the verge of Real Madrid exit and Barcelona unveil Memphis Depay

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Only an agreement is missing between the two clubs - Raphael Varane has his future in his own hands as he decides between staying at Real Madrid or moving to Manchester United. Los Blancos want to gain a fee on the French star to avoid losing him on a free transfer next season. Brahim Diaz has confirmed his loan return to AC Milan for two years.

LA LIGA: Another 'low cost' summer - La Liga clubs have only paid for 21 of of their last 60 signings this summer. Sides have already completed several free transfers ahead of the 2021/22 season with David Alaba, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Marcos Paulo, Marko Dmitrovic, Aissa Mandi and Carlos Bacca.