Today’s Spanish Papers: Raphael Varane on the verge of Real Madrid exit and Barcelona close in on Ilaix Moriba renewal

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Selling Raphael Varane could allow Real Madrid one step closer in his plan to sign Kylian Mbappe. Varane is on the verge of a move away from Madrid in the coming months and his salary gap could pave the way for Mbappe.
REAL MADRID: Raphael Varane is one step away from joining Manchester United. The two clubs have reportedly agreed a deal with only minor details left to resolve. United are willing to bid €50m for the French international alongside a additional €5m in variables.
BARCELONA: Sprint for Ilaix. Barcelona and highly rated midfield star Ilaix Moriba are searching for an agreement on his new long term contract. Both parties have been working on a deal in recent weeks with negotiations set to move on to the next stage in the next 24 hours. SEVILLA: Bryan Gil joins Tottenham on a five year deal with Erik Lamela moving to Sevilla as part of the move.