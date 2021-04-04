Today’s Spanish Papers: Racism in Cadiz v Valencia, Atletico Madrid suffer damaging loss at Sevilla and Barcelona face Valladolid test

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

RACISM/VALENCIA: You Are Not Alone - Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby leaves the stadium after being racially abused by Cadiz defender Juan Cala. Another intolerable episode of racism in Spanish football with the match restarting without the midfielder, who was forced to ask his colleagues to restart the match. Los Che skipper Jose Gaya confirm the Valencia team were told they would lose points if they did not retake the field.

ATLETICO MADRID - RED HOT - Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 with a late goal from Marcos Acuna. Los Rojiblancos were left frustrated after a handball by Lucas Ocampos went unpunished in the build up to Acuna's winner. Barcelona can close the gap to one point with a win over Real Valladolid tonight with Real Madrid trailing by three points.