Today’s Spanish Papers: Pjanic slams Koeman, Spain face World Cup challenge and Laporta aims to rebuild Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Miralem Pjanic Interview - Koeman failed to respect me. The Bosnian assure the Dutch boss simply did not like him from the start at Barcelona. SPAIN: Spain show their two faces and risk - Luis Enrique faces a real challenge in World Cup qualifying with the former Barcelona boss recording a worse losing streak then Jose Antonio Camacho.

BARCELONA: The Third Revolution of Laporta - Just as was the case in 2003 and 2008, Barcelona and Joan Laporta have been forced to balance a delicate financial situation. However, Laporta is hopeful of building on the examples of the past to create a successful model at Barcelona in 2021.