Today’s Spanish Papers: Pjanic slams Koeman, Spain face World Cup challenge and Laporta aims to rebuild Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
BARCELONA: Miralem Pjanic Interview - Koeman failed to respect me. The Bosnian assure the Dutch boss simply did not like him from the start at Barcelona. SPAIN: Spain show their two faces and risk - Luis Enrique faces a real challenge in World Cup qualifying with the former Barcelona boss recording a worse losing streak then Jose Antonio Camacho.
BARCELONA: The Third Revolution of Laporta - Just as was the case in 2003 and 2008, Barcelona and Joan Laporta have been forced to balance a delicate financial situation. However, Laporta is hopeful of building on the examples of the past to create a successful model at Barcelona in 2021.
BARCELONA: Renovation - Barcelona are looking to protect themselves over the futures of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati by naming them as the successors of Antoine Griezmann (No.7) and Lionel Messi (No.10). The Catalan giants are prepared to wait over contract negotiations with Dembele and will adjust their salary structure for Pedri.