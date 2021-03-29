Today’s Spanish Papers: Mo Salah ready for Real Madrid challenge, David Alaba latest and Pedri set for Euro 2020 bow

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID/LIVERPOOL: Mo Salah Interview - 'This difference from Kiev is that we have been champions' - The Liverpool star claims Real Madrid are a 'major player' in world football ahead of their rematch from the 2018 Champions League next week and adds his future is out of his hands and that one day he could play in Spain.

REAL MADRID: Final Sprint for Alaba - David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi is negotiating with a number of clubs for his client but he claims the player will make the final decision on his future. Reports in Germany have claimed Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the Austrian international.