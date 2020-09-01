Today’s Spanish Papers: Messi’s father arrives for Bartomeu talks and Barcelona linked with Lautaro Martinez and Gini Wijnaldum

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SEVILLA: Exclusive interview with Sevilla club president Jose Castro - 'Why can we not dream of winning La Liga?' Castro claims Sevilla have 'no limits' ahead of the 2020-21 season, stating they have one of the best sides in the club's history, with Julen Lopetegui hailed as an experienced leader.

BARCELONA: Lautaro gets closer - Barcelona are waiting for an answer next week from Inter Milan over Lautaro Martinez before deciding whether to reignite their interest in him. A swap deal for want away star Arturo Vidal could secure the deal in Barcelona's favour. BARCELONA: Wijnaldum give the OK - Barcelona are already negotiating with Liverpool, but will not pay more than €20m for the Dutch international.