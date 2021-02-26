Today’s Spanish Papers: Messi contract latest, Real Madrid open to Varane sale and Barcelona face Sevilla double header

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Messi opens the door at Barcelona - The Argentinian will prioritise a decision this summer based on the challenge ahead and the economic package on offer. Each of Barcelona prospective presidential candidates want to persuade him to stay with promises of big name signings, including Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante.

REAL MADRID: Varane is in the window - Rapahel Varane's Real Madrid contract expires in 2022 with an extension looking unlikely. If a new deal is not agreed in June, Real Madrid will be open to summer offers for the Frenchman. Los Blancos are set to demand in the region of €70m to consider a sale.